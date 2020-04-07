LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7Chairs, a technology company specializing in providing professionally facilitated online emotional support groups, is launching today Coronavirus topic-specific groups in order to ease the feelings of anxiety and stress people are feeling due to the coronavirus.
These newly developed coronavirus-specific support groups will focus on topics such as coping with the fear, anxiety, and shock of coronavirus, isolation and loneliness as the result of quarantine or social distancing, parenting during coronavirus, unemployment and financial stressors, and grieving the loss of a loved one from coronavirus. All the groups are conducted by CHAT to allow anonymity and privacy.
To date, the 7Chairs platform has helped over 3,000 individuals find the emotional support they need by providing 450+ professionally facilitated topic-specific support groups. Each of 7Chairs' support groups consists of six participants and a professional facilitator. The 7Chairs Group Facilitators are all licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW or LICSW) who have experience in online group facilitation.
The Corona-specific telesupport groups will be subsidized to the public. 7Chairs has raised $750,000 to date as one of the investors is Sir Ronald Cohen.
With this unprecedented pandemic come increased levels of stress and anxiety that are often best addressed by professional treatment and support. Studies show that participating in online group support is extremely effective in reducing stress and anxiety. Additional benefits include feeling less lonely and more connected.
Founder and CEO, Irad Eichler, winner of the Project Zero Prize by the United Nations in 2017 for impactful social enterprises and named 2008's "Social Entrepreneur of the Year" by the World Economic Forum, says: "In uncertain and unprecedented times like these, no one should feel alone. As social distancing becomes our new norm, the support that 7Chairs offers is immeasurable to maintain mental health and well-being. 7Chairs' small group size, combined with a highly skilled professional facilitator, is what makes us unique and innovative, giving extra value to our participants."