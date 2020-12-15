Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.