WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than three weeks ago, Holiday Retirement had only 100 communities with vaccine access. Through hard work, creativity, and simply the help of local neighborhood vaccine providers across the country, Holiday has now scheduled their 220th community receiving access to the COVID 19 vaccine this week. The ongoing effort to vaccinate residents living in independent living has been no small feat. Now with 85% of communities with a confirmed vaccine provider, all communities are on track to be scheduled by the end of February.
"I think Holiday has done a great job keeping us safe through this pandemic and we appreciate all the hard work and effort," said Alfred and Joyce Flippin, residents at Mission Commons in Redlands, California. "We felt very relieved to be able to get the vaccine and it was very much appreciated."
Ruby and Rocky Zeller, who live at Thornton Place in Topeka, Kansas and have been married for nearly 70 years, had no hesitation about getting the vaccine. "Just knowing that we're safe and can be around our children safely feels like the first step," said Ruby. Rocky added, "Being able to mingle again," will hopefully bring about a sense of normalcy to everyday life.
Providers from all over the country have answered the call for help over the last few weeks. Holiday community teams have reached out to county and state health departments, small pharmacies, grocery store pharmacies, and even fire departments, all of which have had a hand in scheduling vaccine clinics for communities. In some instances, several days' notice has been given to prepare for a clinic, in other cases a quick turnaround—even less than 24 hours— has been necessary. A key component to success has been getting communities prepared ahead of time in the event that a last-minute clinic becomes an option.
"With continued prioritization challenges with independent living, local vaccine partners have stepped up to the plate and provided hope to our residents and associates after an incredibly challenging year," said Lilly Donohue, Chief Executive Officer at Holiday. "This has been a much-anticipated step forward, helping to get back to life as we knew it, and even better, in our communities."
Holiday is thankful to have the support of the following providers to help fulfil their mission of helping older people live better.
