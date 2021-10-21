NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's research analysis, the IVF devices market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.58% while showing a growth of USD 314.02 million between 2021 to 2025.
Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.
Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
This business planning research will aid clients to:
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Assessing Impact on Health Care Equipment Services & Supplies
Download Five Forces Analysis on IVF Devices Market
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets
- Quarterly analysis and updates on market estimates
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of IVF Devices Market
Cook Medical LLC
Cook Medical LLC offers a wide range of medical devices by clinical speciality such as anesthesiology, bariatrics, burn surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, critical care intensivist, diagnostic radiology, electrophysiology, gynecology, and surgical endoscopy among others. Moreover, the company also offers IVF devices which allow embryo transfer.
Cryolab Ltd.
Cryolab Ltd. offers cryogenic laboratory equipment, accessories, and service including embryo and sperm straws, cryogenic ampoules, LN2 storage vessels, craft pump, embryo transport, and others. The company also offers sperm straws and embryo which includes CBS Sterile Syringe Connector, CBS Micro-aspirator and spare tubing and others.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business under segments- Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers Assisted Reproductive Technology which includes functional molecules, nano dispersion technology, bioengineering and others.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here: https://www.technavio.com/report/IVF-devices-market-industry-analysis
IVF Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospitals
- Research Centers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The IVF devices market is driven by the increase in the success rate of procedures. In addition, increase in the prevalence of infertility is also expected to trigger the IVF devices market toward witnessing a Y-O-Y growth rate of 9.97% in 2021.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Corresponding Reports:
IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Global Intrauterine Devices Market
IVF Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 314.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cook Medical LLC, Cryolab Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Genea Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Inc., Merck KGaA, Rocket Medical Plc, Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Vitrolife AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-for-ivf-devices-market-in-2021--business-trade-revenue-profit-and-loss-2021-2025--technavio-301405111.html
SOURCE Technavio