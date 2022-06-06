Nine assisted living and memory care communities managed by Gardant Management Solutions have been recognized as 2022 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The Gardant-managed communities to be honored with 2022 Bronze Awards are as follows: Churchview Supportive Living , Gateway at River City, Heritage Woods of Chicago, Heritage Woods of Gurnee, Heritage Woods of Rockford, Heritage Woods of Sterling, Heritage Woods of Newburgh, Oasis at 30th, and Gull Creek.
BOURBONNAIS, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 9 Gardant Management Solutions Communities Achieve
2022 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award
National award signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement in quality care
Nine assisted living and memory care communities managed by Gardant Management Solutions have been recognized as 2022 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation's seniors and people with disabilities.
The Gardant-managed communities to be honored with 2022 Bronze Awards are as follows:
Churchview Supportive Living
Churchview Supportive Living is an affordable assisted living community located in Chicago. The community is designed to serve low-income adults 65 years of age and older.
Gateway at River City
Located in Peoria, Illinois, GateWay at River City is an affordable assisted living community designed to serve adults 22 to 64 years of age with disabilities.
Heritage Woods of Chicago
Featuring 110 private apartments, Heritage Woods of Chicago is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older. The community was recently among more than 20 Gardant-managed assisted living and memory care communities rated by U.S. News as being among the Best in the nation.
Heritage Woods of Gurnee
Heritage Woods of Gurnee is located in Lake County, Illinois. The affordable assisted living community is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older.
Heritage Woods of Rockford
Heritage Woods of Rockford is an affordable assisted living community located in Winnebago County, Illinois. The community is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older and was one of more than 20 Gardant-managed communities to be recognized by U.S. News as among the best for assisted living and memory care in the nation.
Heritage Woods of Sterling
Located in Whiteside County, Illinois, Heritage Woods of Sterling is an affordable assisted living community that serves adults 65 years of age and older. The community was one of more than 20 Gardant-managed communities to be recognized by U.S. News as among the best in the country for assisted living and memory care.
Heritage Woods of Newburgh
Located in Warrick County, Indiana, Heritage Woods of Newburgh is designed to serve adults of all incomes 62 years of age and older.
Oasis at 30th
Located on the east side of Indianapolis, Oasis at 30th features 124 apartments. The community is designed to serve low-income adults 55 years of age and older.
Gull Creek
Gull Creek is located in Berlin, Maryland, and features assisted living and memory care apartments. In 2021, Coastal Style magazine named Gull Creek the top assisted living provider in Worcester County.
In the past three years, 47 assisted living and memory care communities managed by Gardant have been recognized with Bronze awards.
"We are extremely proud of the accomplishment of a portion of our portfolio receiving an AHCA/NCAL's Bronze Quality Award," says Rod Burkett, CEO of Gardant Management Solutions. "This recognition is due to the dedicated efforts provided by the staff and management teams at these communities throughout the year, and it is indicative of their dedication to serving residents and committing to ongoing quality improvement. We are extremely thankful every day for their compassion and dedication!"
Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.
Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As recipients of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, these communities may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving advanced levels of performance that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.
"Quality care is always top of mind for providers, and this achievement celebrates the commitment and fortitude of all nine Gardant-managed communities to find ways to enhance the lives of its patients and residents," said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly.
The awards will be celebrated during AHCA/NCAL's 73rd Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 9-12, 2022.
###
ABOUT GARDANT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS
Gardant Management Solutions was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion and enriched services would drive financial results. Our expertise in developing & operating environments that inspire vitality in our residents will create tangible business value for you.
We applaud figures 49 awards received from 48 communities that have achieved Bronze Award status in the past four years. We appreciate their commitment to quality improvement and to our mission of enriching the lives of residents by providing them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance, help with medications, and support services they need.
15 Gardant-managed communities won the Bronze Award in 2021 including Cambridge House of Maryville, Cambridge House of O'Fallon, Cedar Grove, Deer Path Supportive Living, Eagle Ridge of Decatur, Grand Prairie of Macomb, Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook, Heritage Woods of McHenry, Heritage Woods of Noblesville, Heritage Woods of Ottawa, Heritage Woods of Watseka, Lacey Creek, Oasis at 56th, Prairie Winds of Urbana, and White Oaks at McHenry.
26 Gardant-managed communities won the Bronze Award in 2020 including Belvedere Senior Housing, Cambridge House of Swansea, Evergreen Village at Bloomington, Glasswater Creek of Lafayette, Hellenic Senior Living of Indianapolis, Hellenic Senior Living of New Albany, Heritage Woods of Batavia, Heritage Woods of Belvidere, Heritage Woods of Benton, Heritage Woods of Centralia, Heritage Woods of Charleston, Heritage Woods of DeKalb, Heritage Woods of Dwight, Heritage Woods of Freeport, Heritage Woods of Huntley, Heritage Woods of Manteno, Heritage Woods of Minooka, Heritage Woods of Moline, Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon, Heritage Woods of Plainfield, Heritage Woods of South Elgin, Heritage Woods of Yorkville, St. Anthony of Lansing, The Lodge at Summers Pointe, White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin, and White Oaks at Spring Street.
For more information about the Bronze Award, click here.
ABOUT AHCA/NCAL
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahcancal.org.
Media Contact
Cydney Boyd, Gardant Management Solutions, 8153480236, cydney.boyd@gardant.com
SOURCE Gardant Management Solutions