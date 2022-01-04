LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 2 article on ScreenRant reports on 90 Day Fiancé-alum Tiffany Franco's decision to pursue plastic surgery after her successful weight loss surgery earlier this year. Since the operation, Tiffany has lost over 40 pounds—which she says has fueled her desire for breast lift, tummy tuck, arm lift, and thigh lift surgeries to tighten loose skin and muscle tissue created by the rapid weight loss. Encino-based and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven J Varkony says that Tiffany's choice to capitalize on the success of her weight loss with plastic surgery will go a long way in helping her achieve her appearance goals.
Dr. Varkony says Tiffany's case isn't out of the norm. Many bariatric patients pursue plastic surgery after shedding very large amounts of weight because of one unpleasant lingering effect that obesity can have on the body. Dr. Varkony notes that skin elasticity often can't keep up with rapid weight loss, especially in older patients but in younger people as well, so even after a patient has lost significant weight, loose skin may prevent them from achieving their desired look.
Dr. Varkony adds that the patient's muscle tissue may also feel or appear loose, and unfortunately, diet and exercise can't really help with either of these issues. However, he also says that all is certainly not lost. The surgeon says that lift procedures can remove loose skin and tighten muscle tissue through a combination of liposuction, excision, and manipulation of the remaining tissues. Additionally, he says that multiple procedures can usually be performed together, which can reduce the overall recovery period required for each procedure and help patients meet their appearance goals more quickly.
Of course, patients who have lost large amounts of weight don't have to stop at body contouring procedures like tummy tucks., says Dr. Varkony. For example, women opting for a breast lift after bariatric surgery and rapid or massive weight loss can also undergo breast augmentation if they're unhappy with the limitations of a lift procedure. The plastic surgeon explains that breast lift surgery only raises the projection of the patient's breasts—which still offers a more youthful and appealing look—but does nothing in terms of volume. For women seeking a fuller bust or more proportional figure after weight loss, breast augmentation can provide what a breast lift cannot.
Dr. Varkony adds that procedures available for people who have lost a lot of weight and have loose skin include facelifts, neck lifts, arm lifts, thigh lifts, tummy tucks, breasts, and Brazilian butt lifts.
