BOSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 908 Devices, a pioneer of analytical devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced an expansion of their joint innovation partnership with Transcenta, a fully integrated global biotherapeutics company. The company's world-class technology center ("Center") for biotherapeutic process and product development and manufacturing subsidiary, HJB, is located in Hangzhou, China.
908 Devices and Transcenta's HJB subsidiary launched their partnership mid-2018. Since then, the ZipChip® system has been a critical part of the Center's analytical toolset—streamlining internal processes and enabling rapid measurement of Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs), native proteins, and small molecules. Transcenta will now deploy 908 Devices' Rebel™ system, a first of its kind analyzer for at-line cell culture media analysis, to accelerate their process development cycles and free up the capacity of their analytical lab.
"We value our partnership with 908 Devices and ZipChip has become our workhorse for large molecule and media component analyses. It provides the speed and higher resolution needed with mass spectrometry analysis and has helped us accelerate our CMC development. With the Rebel's ultra-fast analysis of amino acids and vitamins in-house, we can now make real-time decisions to further accelerate our media development and optimization efforts and intensify our cell culture processes and push our continuous perfusion platform beyond our recently announced 4 g/L-day and advance our Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing (ICB) platform," said Dr. Christopher Hwang, CTO of Transcenta.
"Transcenta leads the way in deploying state-of-the-art tools in their biologics discovery and development workflows. It's exciting to take our collaboration into this next phase, and to see how ZipChip and Rebel can work in tandem to help drive that innovation," said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of 908 Devices.
908 Devices Contact
Alyssa Ludvino
Director of Marketing
alyssa@908devices.com
Transcenta Contact
Bryan Cheng
Head of PR and Communications
bryan.cheng@transcenta.com
About 908 Devices
We make point-of-need-devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These uncomplicated purpose-built devices provide users with the power to redefine their workflows by getting actionable answers at the point of need. Our devices are being used for critical applications across the globe in the life sciences and field forensic markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where we research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometry™ (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit 908devices.com.
About Transcenta Holding Limited
Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, R&D and manufacturing. With Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou (HJB), and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US, Transcenta has established global footprint. Currently, Transcenta has over 10 innovative pipeline molecules in oncology and select non-oncology areas. Upon the latest financing, the company has raised over $230 million from globally prominent investors. For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com.