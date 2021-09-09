TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The landscape of video capture is rapidly evolving – not only to accommodate for the impact of COVID-19 but also to address the increasing demand of designing patient-centric studies. Opportunities in clinical trials today are now moving towards home-based standardized video capture to address the impact of travel fatigue, limited clinical capacity and patient reluctance to expose themselves to unnecessary risk.
The failure rate of central nervous system (CNS) drugs in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials is approximately 85%, second only to oncology. Poor study design is the number one reason for trial failure and the endpoints in CNS trials are usually subjective and not objective.
Endpoint protection is a crucial part of study design. Central assessments – rather than site assessments – can help overcome individual subjective site variation, and a central capture of standardised videos will enable all data capture to be assessed centrally or utilising computer vision.
Join Dr. Clare Matthews, Data Scientist, Aparito; Dr. Nick France, MD, MRCPCH, Vice President Clinical Development, ESCAPE Bio; and Dr. Marcus Grobe Einsler, DZNE, in a live webinar on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to learn why allowing participants to share data from their own homes in a standardized way is one approach to enable a better clinical trial experience.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Case for Remotely Captured Videos in Drug Development.
