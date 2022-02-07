BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and informing the public about the clinical research process, has announced its Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All – Birmingham event. This free event is open to the public and will be held March 9th, from 5-8 PM at The Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham, AL. The event is tailored for the Birmingham community, featuring local clinical trial participants, healthcare professionals, and exhibiting organizations.
In an effort to reduce health disparities and increase demographic diversity in clinical trials, the event brings together a unique consortium of health educators and clinical trial participants who will share the benefits of clinical research and the important role trials play in advancing healthcare. To register for the Birmingham event visit:https://www.ciscrp.org/event/aware-for-all-birmingham/
The Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All - Birmingham event is supported by local research teams, advocacy groups, and a consortium of biopharmaceutical and service provider companies. The program will answer key questions about the clinical trials process, what to expect as a participant, the benefits and risks of participation, and other valuable information. This educational event will feature a speaker panel, including perspectives from clinical trial participants and healthcare professionals including:
- Jane Allendorfer, Ph.D, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Del Smith, Founder & CEO, Acclinate
- Monica Baskin, Ph.D., Professor, Preventative Medicine and Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement, University of Alabama at Birmingham: O'Neal Cancer Center
- Brian Corbett, Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Participant, Board President of Parkinson Association of Alabama
- Kevin Jones, Associate Director, Manufacturing at Biogen
- Abi Kulshreshtha, Chief of Staff at Southern Research Institute, Overview Presenter
Attendees can visit the Informational Exhibit Center featuring 20 local exhibiting organizations to meet, receive informational material, and learn more about the health & wellness services offered in Birmingham and surrounding counties. Exhibitors include Pfizer, Biogen, Janssen, Otsuka, IQVIA, CSL Behring, EMD Serono, and WCG. Visitors can also connect with local organizations such as the Alabama Kidney Foundation, Parkinson Association of Alabama, Clinical Research Center of Alabama, Girls Incorporated of Central Alabama, and many more.
The Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All program has been critical in driving attention to clinical research via common medical conditions, with a goal of reaching a diverse population to advance research and quality of care. AWARE for All - Birmingham is the first of five events running throughout 2022 in cities across the U.S.
For more information about the 2022 Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All program, including upcoming event dates, visit http://www.awareforall.org.
About CISCRP
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free educational resources to the public and patient communities.
Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to participate in CISCRP's educational initiatives. For additional questions about AWARE for All, contact awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 877-633-4376.
