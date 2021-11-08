BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and informing the public about the clinical research process, announced today its AWARE for All-Atlanta Forum. This is a free, virtual event that is open to the public and will be held November 16th-18th, from 6-7pm EST each night. The forum is tailored for the Atlanta community, featuring local clinical trial participants, healthcare professionals, and organizations.
In an effort to reduce health disparities and increase demographic diversity in clinical trials, the forum brings together a unique consortium of health educators and clinical trial participants who will share the benefits of clinical research and the important role trials play in advancing healthcare. To register for the Atlanta event visit: https://www.ciscrp.org/event/aware-for-all-atlanta-virtual-event/.
The COVID-19 pandemic's disproportionate impact on communities of racial and ethnic minorities, combined with decades of distrust and misinformation about clinical research, has raised the urgency to broaden outreach to reach more participants in clinical trials. The AWARE for All forum aims to increase participation by historically marginalized communities that have long been absent from research for treatments, vaccines, medical devices, and therapeutic drugs.
"Research should be the next step in the healthcare process, not a daunting process. Access to clinical trials is access to healthcare. To ensure the comfort level of diverse communities in clinical research, we need to increase the diversity of individuals working within all facets of healthcare as a whole," said Melissa Hardman, Founder & CEO, Faces of Research LLC.
AWARE for All - Atlanta is supported by local research teams, advocacy groups, and a consortium of biopharmaceutical and service provider companies. The program will answer key questions about the clinical trials process, what to expect as a participant, and the benefits and risks of participation. This 3-night webinar series will feature multiple panel discussions, including perspectives from clinical trial participants and healthcare professionals:
Tina Berry, Breast Cancer Trial Participant
Terp Varin, Mental Health Trial Participant
Glenn Bachman, Lymphoma Cancer Trial Participant
Ashley Nealy, COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participant
Phyllis Kaplan, Type 1 Diabetes Trial Participant
Mary Slomkowski, Otsuka
Leah Szumita, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Meghan McKenzie, Genentech
Adaline Kumar, CureQuest LLC
Zach Mitchel, iResearch Atlanta
Tamara Wakhisi, Northside Hospital-Central Research Department
Melissa Hardman, Faces of Research, LLC
Yolanda Little, Novartis
The AWARE for All event series has been crucial in driving attention to clinical research via common medical conditions, with a goal of reaching a diverse population to advance research and quality of care. It is the fifth of the 2021 AWARE for All programs.
As part of the virtual event, an Informational Exhibit Center will feature over 30 organizations sharing resources, a Health & Wellness pavilion, and a theater with short educational videos about clinical trials. Exhibitors include Pfizer, Biogen, Janssen, Otsuka, IQVIA, CSL Behring, EMD Serono, WCG, Novartis, and Genentech. Visitors can also connect with Atlanta-based organizations such as SisterLove, RedMoon Project, iResearch Atlanta, Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, Diabetes Association of Atlanta, and many more.
To access earlier 2021 AWARE for All recorded webinars and Informational Exhibit Centers, visit http://www.awareforall.org.
About CISCRP
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities.
Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to participate in CISCRP's educational initiatives. For additional questions about AWARE for All, contact awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 877-633-4376.
