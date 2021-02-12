BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairhaven Health, a global leader in natural, science-based vaginal care products, has launched Sage Personal Lubricant, a water-based, isotonic, pH matched gel that provides temporary relief from vaginal dryness.
Sage is a two-in-one lubricant designed to supplement the body's natural lubricating fluids, providing both daily moisturization and lubrication during intimacy. Formulated without parabens, Sage is also free of glycerol, estrogen and formulated with lactic acid, clary sage, and xylose.
Nearly 20 percent of women ages 42–53 experience vaginal dryness and 34 percent at ages 57–69*. The leading factors for dryness include menopause, surgical menopause, breastfeeding, chemotherapy, smoking, and anxiety. In addition to daily irritation discomfort, many women experience painful sexual intercourse which can contribute to a loss of sexual desire. The relief of dryness symptoms often leads to an increased sexual desire and arousal.
"Proper lubrication using natural, safe for your vagina products makes all the difference for daily comfort and can help make the experience of intercourse so much more comfortable, reduce pain and even help reduce post-sex inflammation," said Dr. Peter Rizk, MD. "Research shows that women who are approaching menopause commonly live with increasingly chronic vaginal dryness, which can be alleviated by using a high-quality hormone-free personal lubricant daily. I recommend Sage personal lubricant to all of my patients who are concerned about this type of discomfort, including women who are breastfeeding or undergoing chemotherapy."
The natural lubricant movement has been afoot in the news; however, some falsely believe an all-natural solution is to use coconut oil as an intimate moisturizer or lubricant. Dr. Rizk advises to avoid coconut oil, and other household oils, which can disrupt vaginal bacterial balance causing unintended yeast and bacterial vaginosis (BV) infections.
Benefits of Sage Personal Lubricant
- Replenishes natural lubrication to temporarily relieve vaginal dryness and enhance pleasure and comfort during intercourse.
- Includes clary sage essential oil, which is believed to hold natural antibacterial properties.
- Isotonic to support healthy cellular hydration. Unlike lubricants that are hypertonic, Sage does not dehydrate cells.
- pH matched to optimal vaginal pH to support a healthy vaginal ecosytem.
- Made without paraben preservatives, which are associated with a variety of health concerns.
- Water-based, hormone and glycerol-free, Sage feels like a woman's natural fluids.
- For internal or external application. Each tube provides up to 12 applications.
Learn more about vaginal health and the benefits of choosing natural vaginal care products at http://www.VCareFairhavenHealth.com. For more information, please contact Corinne (at) fairhavenhealth (dot) com.
About Fairhaven Health
Fairhaven Health is a specialty supplier of natural, doctor-designed products to support fertility enhancement, pregnancy wellness, and breastfeeding success. Fairhaven offers a broad range of products to support male and female fertility, including fertility-focused dietary supplements and accurate ovulation prediction tools. Fairhaven Health also offers mom-inspired dietary supplements and tools, including the award-winning Milkies Milk-Saver to help new moms meet their breastfeeding goals. The company's Vaginal Care and Comfort line includes gently-formulated products to support vaginal health at every important life stage - this collection of water-based, isotonic gels and lubricants are made without parabens or hormones for use in perineal massage and postpartum recovery, to promote vaginal freshness, to alleviate vaginal dryness, and to provide fertility-friendly lubrication for TTC. For more information, visit fairhavenhealth.com.
*NCIB Study: Factors associated with developing vaginal dryness symptoms in women transitioning through menopause: a longitudinal study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6136974/
