LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair company, has announced a new program specifically geared to medical professionals and first responders serving on the frontlines of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Caliber, with 1,150 collision centers across 32 states and the broadest network of OEM-certified collision centers in the country, remains open and is essential to help ensure local transportation infrastructures continue functioning. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has recognized the auto repair and maintenance industry as an essential service, per its "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce" list. Consistent with this designation, Caliber is fully committed to repairing the vehicles of all individuals and fleet operators, but recognizes that there is a particular need at this time to maintain operable transportation for medical professionals, first responders, and their families who rely on personal transportation to get to work, the grocery store, the doctor's office, and other daily necessities.
"COVID-19 and the shelter-in-place requirements nationwide have made us think differently about how we serve our communities, and, as an organization, we understand that new customer needs have emerged because of this pandemic," Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber, said. "We have a history of being deeply connected to the communities that we serve and cherish the support that we have been able to provide throughout the years to programs such as the Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, Changing Lanes, National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides®, and the American Heart Association."
"Right now, we see a big need to step up and provide help for our nation's frontline medical professionals and first responders," Grimshaw added. "We recognize that the current environment is putting a severe strain on the important workers who do so much to keep our communities running, and we want to show our gratitude in the best way we know how. We want to keep the vehicles of frontline medical workers and first responders safely on the road."
As part of this 'Restoring You' commitment, until shelter-in-place orders end, Caliber will:
- If needed and authorized, pay up to $500 of the deductible for any individual frontline worker's personal vehicle repairs, subject to certain terms and conditions that can be found at calibercollision.com/restoring-you
- Provide contactless pickup and delivery of the vehicle at the frontline worker's home or office
- For those without rental coverage, partner with Enterprise Rent-a-Car to provide a rental vehicle during repairs
To utilize these special services, medical professionals and first responders need to present a valid work ID or other proof of employment at the time of service.
As an essential business, Caliber has modified its operating model to ensure compliance with the guidance and best practices of the CDC, as well as sanitizing every vehicle with disinfectant cleaners before pick-up or delivery, and the use of technology to limit personal contact between teammates and customers.
"This is a new day and a different way of conducting our business. We'll keep adapting as the situation evolves," Grimshaw said. "It is a trying time for everyone, but that has really strengthened our resolve and our commitment to our core values and our focus on the teammates, customers and communities we serve, which will continue to drive our actions and behavior."
To learn more about the special program for medical professionals and first responders, visit calibercollision.com/restoring-you. For more information about Caliber Collision's history of community involvement, including recent activities, go to calibercollision.com/about-us/community-involvement. To read Caliber's COVID-19 response, visit calibercollision.com/coronavirus-update.
About Caliber Collision
Caliber is the nation's largest auto collision repair provider with 1,150 collision centers across 32 states, as well as the broadest network of OEM-certified collision centers in the U.S. With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's 20,000+ teammates are committed to getting 1.5 million customers back on the road safely—and as quickly as possible—every year.
Founded in 1997, Caliber was the first to feature a national lifetime warranty and today leads the industry in customer service, the latest technology and specialized services such as dedicated Non-Drive facilities and certified, express repair centers. Our portfolio of brands, which feature a full range of complementary automotive services—Service First Automotive (for mechanical services and quick oil changes), Protech Automotive Solutions (for diagnostic scanning and calibration services), and Caliber Auto Glass (for repair and replacement)—rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com.