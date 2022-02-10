NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Living in the Zoom era, more than ever, people are paying attention to how all aspects of their face and neck look. Most people want to be tight, toned and youthful yet natural. The focus has shifted solely from just the face, to all areas visible daily such as face, neck, chest, and hands. As it has become more prevalent to keep all visible skin in balance.
What causes skin to wrinkle and sag? As we age, the body produces less collagen, which is critical for providing structure to the skin, as well as the bones, ligaments, muscles and tendons. Elastin, another key component in maintaining youthful, supple skin, also diminishes with time. As there are less of these important building blocks available to provide support for the skin, the appearance wrinkling, thinning, sagging and crepey skin are more noticeable. These changes in combination with fat loss and gravity result in jowls, under eye hollows, prominent folds around the mouth, loss of a sharp jawline and the appearance of a 'turkey neck'. Luckily, today is time where it is possible to gracefully and naturally address all of these changes without drastically changing the natural face shape and anatomy.
What can be done about it? At Russak Dermatology Clinic, we are thrilled to offer customized treatment plans for each patient based on their individual needs to specifically target each of these concerns. Here's a glimpse into a few of the incredible nonsurgical treatments our staff can provide with little to no downtime.
1. HYALURONIC ACID FILLER INJECTIONS
Where it's used: Face, neck
What it is: Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a sugar that naturally occurs in the skin and other parts of the body. It helps keep tissues hydrated due to its ability to bind with up to 1,000 times its volume in water. Precisely injected as a dermal filler, HA immediately plumps skin and smooths lines and wrinkles while improving skin hydration. On the cheek and jawline, it adds definition and mimics bone structure.
Common side effects: Temporary redness, bruising and swelling.
2. RADIESSE FILLER INJECTIONS
Where it's used: Face, neck
What it is: Radiesse is a hypoallergenic, nontoxic filler made of calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) gel spheres. CaHA is created from phosphate, calcium, hydrogen, oxygen and carbon, all of which occur naturally in your body. CaHA stimulates your own body's collagen production, while filling in wrinkles, unfolding skin and filling in areas of fat loss on the face. By stimulating collagen production on the neck, it can diminish crepey skin, sagging and wrinkles. The injections take less than 15 minutes. Results can be seen immediately, though it takes a few weeks to a month for the full effects, which is a result of new collagen production. Eventually CaHA absorbs back into the body, but the treatment can last up to two years.
Common side effects: Temporary swelling, tenderness, redness and bruising around the injection site.
3. ULTHERAPY
Where it's used: Face, neck
What it is: Nicknamed "the non-surgical facelift", Ultherapy uses ultrasound to lift and tighten skin, commonly under the chin and on the neck. It stimulates collagen production and the supporting structures deep within the skin without damaging the outer layers. There's virtually no down time. The treatment takes up to 90 minutes during which small amounts of ultrasound are directed at specific problem areas. Some people liken the sensation to snapping rubber bands. The lifting effect is not instantaneous. It takes a few months for collagen to build, tightening and smoothing the jawline and neck.
Common side Effects: Red skin with some swelling and tenderness for a short time.
4. BOTOX/ DYSPORT/ XEOMIN
Where it's used: Face, Neck
What it is: Commonly known as neuromodulators or muscle relaxants, Botox, Dysport and Xeomin are purified proteins produced by clostridium botulinum bacteria. Yes, that's the same bacteria that causes deadly botulism, but in the form of Botox, Dysport or Xeomin, it is a safe way to temporarily smooth expression lines caused when facial or neck muscles contract over and over again in the same way. When injected into those muscles, neuromodulators prevent them from continuing the pattern. Nowadays, the dosage is smaller, so the injected areas appear relaxed rather than frozen, and the skin feels normal and smooth. This helps treat forehead lines, eyebrow furrows, crow's feet, neck bands, and will tighten and lift the jawline and neck. The effect wears off after three to six months.
Common side effects: None.
5. KYBELLA®
Where it's used: Under the chin, fat pockets on the lower face
What it is: Got a double chin? Kybella®, an injection that breaks down fat, may be the answer. Kybella® contains deoxycholic acid, which the body produces to break down and absorb fat from food. When injected under the chin, it permanently gets rid of fat cells after two to four treatments. A defined jawline is achieved without the need for surgery. The face looks slimmer, younger and more balanced.
Common side effects: Temporary numbness, hardening at the injection site, swelling, redness or bruising of the treated area.
6. THREAD LIFTS
Where it's used: Face, neck
What it is: While results are not as dramatic or as permanent as a surgical facelift, thread lifts are less invasive, less risky and have minimal recovery time. The doctor inserts dissolvable, medical-grade threads with microscopic barbs into the sagging area, then pulls up and sculpts the skin by tightening the threads. In addition to the instant lift, the body senses the threads, producing more collagen around them, which then supports and improves elasticity of the skin long term. The procedure takes under an hour, but the effect lasts up to 1-2 years. It is often done in conjunction with other anti-aging treatments described in this post.
Common side effects: Temporary redness, bruising, sorenes and swelling.
7. RADIO FREQUENCY AND MICRONEEDLING
Where it's used: Face, Neck
What it is: Microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that creates tiny punctures in the skin's surface. In reaction, the body produces collagen and elastin to heal itself, which tightens the skin and improves skin tone and texture, diminishes fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and acne scars. When paired with radio-frequency, the procedure builds even more collagen deep in the skin and provides intensive skin tightening and toning results.
Common side effects: Mild swelling, bruising and redness.
Now that warmer months are coming, there's no better time to look and feel your best! Russak Dermatology Clinic will work with patients to achieve all aesthetic goals, many of which ways can be accomplished naturally. The staff here takes pride in developing relationships with our patients and helping people feel more radiant and confident.
For more information on our customized approach to anti-aging treatments, contact Russak Dermatology Clinic at (646) 873-7546.
