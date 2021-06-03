WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr Brem, who is also the Director of Breast Imaging and Intervention at the School, and the principal investigator of numerous clinical trials, including molecular imaging approaches for the improved detection of breast cancer, has published more than 80 papers related to breast cancer.
Her role with ScreenPoint Medical, developer of the world leading Transpara breast AI, will be to reflect the needs of radiologists throughout the US, to advise on the use of breast AI in the US market, and to assist with the ongoing development of Transpara which is now in daily use in 25 countries worldwide.
Dr Brem said she was thrilled to be part of the ScreenPoint Team. "The implementation of Transpara, the leading, cutting edge breast cancer AI system, will undoubtedly impact the ability to detect breast cancer years earlier. Earlier detection equates to an increased cure rate and an easier treatment journey for women who we diagnose at an earlier stage. AI will also help us work towards eliminating the breast cancer disparities that exist today."
Nicki Bryan, ScreenPoint VP in the US said, "Dr Brem is such a welcome addition to our team. She has always been a leader in the area of breast imaging and remains at the forefront when it comes to bringing innovation to her own patients. She has a clear vision of the needs of breast radiologists and the challenges they may face. I believe on top of all of her other accomplishments, she will now also play a significant role in the further development of Transpara. We are privileged to be guided by Dr Brem's expertise."
Professor Nico Karssemeijer, Chief Executive of ScreenPoint Medical agreed. "Dr Brem is a pioneer in the early identification of breast cancers and exactly like our team, she is dedicated to improving the chances of women surviving the disease. Her insight and vision will help us to continue and achieve our mission of helping women to beat this cancer," he said.
