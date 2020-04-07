MONTREAL, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who deals with the addictive behavior of an intimate partner may suffer from feelings of insufficiency or not being enough. When a partner acts out sexually, the other can experience intimate betrayal. They can heal from the destructive effects of a relationship with a sex addict. As the reader learns to prioritize their needs, wants, values, and life, they come to realize:
I AM ENOUGH
I AM ENOUGH—Recovering from Intimate Betrayal debuts as a new release by Canadian author Kelly L. Howarth. This workbook for healing helps the reader live their 'enoughness' in all aspects of their life when facing their intimate partner's sexual acting out that betrays their trust. This book will help the reader acquire useful tools to move past the betrayal, reclaim their joy, experience a healthier life, and develop trusting relationships with themselves and others.
About the Author:
Kelly L. Howarth, M.Ed., PPCC, is a life coach who's passionate about helping people overcome obstacles and challenges to grow forward through life and work transitions.
