SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! After eighteen months of extensive research and development, Lassen Labs (lassenlabs.com), an innovative health science company, launches their flagship CBD product, Lassen Relief Cream. This patent-pending formula combines an impressive pharmaceutical grade nano blend CBD with the soothing botanicals of arnica, aloe, and a proprietary nano-liposomal delivery system.
The Lassen Relief Cream contains a powerful 1000 mg of CBD in an easy-to-use 1.7 fl oz. airless pump that delivers a reliable 16 mg of CBD per pump, with a 30 day supply of approximately 60 pumps per container.
Driven by science, the experienced leadership team spared no expense in creating the perfect CBD topical, while staying fully-focused on customer care management. "Our proprietary nano technology increases bioavailability and enhances the efficacy of the CBD, making Lassen products fast acting with rapid absorption that works synergistically with our natural biology. This is what sets us apart and makes this patent pending delivery system truly one of a kind," said CEO, Kathleen Grave.
Lassen Labs prides themselves on being completely transparent. Products are fully verifiable in accordance with pharmaceutical industry standards. They are produced in cGMP, ISO, FDA registered facilities, are third party tested for cannabinoid content, terpenes, heavy metals, solvents, microbes, and mycotoxins. Kenda Hansen, CMO, emphasizes, "At Lassen Labs purity is our top priority. We triple test our products throughout our supply chain to ensure our quality exceeds industry standards. All products are hemp derived, contain zero THC, and include beneficial essential oils and organic ingredients."
Lassen Labs is a women-run cannabinoid company dedicated to making a difference. Industry veterans and co-founders, Kathleen Grave and Kenda Hansen are a powerful duo dedicated to the vision of delivering highly effective cannabinoid solutions that improve quality of life and promote a healthy lifestyle. Lassen's team of experts from pharmaceutical, medical, supplement and other healthcare related industries are united on their mission to create a lineup of safe and effective cannabinoid products.
The product exemplifies the company motto and delivers TRUST. PURE. HEALTH in every bottle. Visit LassenLabs.com for more information.
For photos please visit: https://www.lassenlabs.com/press
Leadership Bio's: https://www.lassenlabs.com/meet-the-team
Email: pr@lassenlabs.com
Contact: Blake Cohlan (833) 552-7736 Ext. 703