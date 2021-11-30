DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the 2021 Halloween season, Neighborhood Credit Union partnered with Children's Health℠ and the Women's Auxiliary to sponsor the annual BOO Yard Sign Challenge. A record-breaking 2,379 BOO yard signs were sold, raising over $43,500 that will go towards creating an environment for Children's Health patients to continue being kids as they receive treatment.
"For the past three years we've partnered with Children's Health and sponsored the BOO Yard Sign Challenge, and it never gets old," says Neighborhood Credit Union Associate Vice President of Marketing, Rachel Pigman. "Knowing we're helping children during a time when they need it most makes these fun-hearted campaigns forever meaningful."
Each year, the BOO Yard Sign Challenge encourages individuals to surprise their neighbors with a yard sign for a good cause. For a donation of $20 to Children's Health, yard signs are purchased then secretly placed in an unsuspecting neighbor's front yard. The goal of the BOO Yard Sign Challenge is to encourage an entire neighborhood to take part in the fundraiser benefiting Children's Health.
"Through the generous support of Neighborhood Credit Union, more BOO Yard Signs were purchased than ever before, enabling us to raise critical funding and brighten our patients' day who were spending time in the hospital during the holiday with Halloween goody bags," said Holly Hassmann, vice president of external relations at Children's Medical Center Foundation. "Proceeds from the BOO Yard Sign Challenge help support patient programs and services and we cannot thank Neighborhood Credit Union enough for their collaboration in this effort of Children's Health and the Women's Auxiliary."
Neighborhood Credit Union and Children's Health: Neighborhood Credit Union has been a proud sponsor and pick-up location of the BOO Yard Sign Challenge for the last three years. More than 200,000 children looked to Children's Health for care last year, and Neighborhood Credit Union was able to make an enormous difference with the help of its members and community.
Continuing their partnership with the North Texas-based hospital, Neighborhood Credit Union offers a special Skip-a-Pay Program during the holiday season of November and December. Members can choose to skip a qualifying auto or personal loan payment for a donation of $35 or more to Children's Health.
About Neighborhood Credit Union: As an active part of the community for 91 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of 58,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.
