The study indicated improvement in pain, sleep, gut microbiota, inflammation, and the impact of fibromyalgia in participants that incorporated KAMUT® khorasan wheat products in their diet.
MISSOULA, Mont., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent study conducted by the University of Florence Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine in Italy, and published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology (WJG), indicated benefits of a dietary treatment when applied to the clinical care of patients with fibromyalgia. Aligned with recent guidelines suggesting that an optimal strategy to treat fibromyalgia includes a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment, in results of this study participants that underwent a substitute diet with ancient KAMUT® khorasan wheat reported significant improvement in widespread pain, quality of sleep, and impact of the disease. Moreover, a KAMUT® khorasan wheat-based diet resulted in beneficial gut microbiota composition and functional modifications as well as improvement in reported symptoms.
"These promising results are a step towards identifying more effective treatments that can help improve quality of life for people suffering with fibromyalgia," says Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International. "We are committed to continuing investigations with the goal of helping to identify and explain the benefits of combating chronic health problems through good and healthy food."
The first article from this study published in Pain Medicine(i) reported a significant improvement in the reported fibromyalgia (FM) severity scores (Widespread Pain Index (WPI) + Severity Scale (SS)) and in the Functional Outcome of Sleep scores (FOSQ), which decreased significantly by 21.5% and 11.7% respectively only after the KAMUT® khorasan diet period, while no statistically significant variations were reported after the control diet period. Similarly, the FM Impact scores (FIQ) decreased significantly only after the KAMUT® khorasan diet period, with a reduction that was significantly different between the intervention and control diet periods (– 22.5% vs. – 0.3%, respectively).
A second article derived from the same study and just published in World Journal of Gastroenterology(ii) reported a positive effect of a KAMUT® khorasan wheat-based diet on gut microbiota composition and on both the intestinal inflammatory and SCFA (Short Chain Fatty Acid) profiles, with an increase of butyric acid which is known to exert anti-inflammatory effects as well as analgesic and antidepressant effects.
Fibromyalgia is a medical condition estimated to affect 2-8% of the general population, with a higher frequency in women. Fibromyalgia is characterized by chronic widespread pain accompanied by multiple somatic and psychological manifestations. Symptoms may include abnormal pain or function in the bowel or bladder, excessive fatigue and tiredness, stiff joints, poor sleep, and even neurological problems.
This is the fifth in a series of human studies on non-infectious chronic diseases comparing the effects of diets based on ancient KAMUT® wheat to diets based on modern wheat. Previous studies in this series were conducted with participants suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Diabetes Mellitus Type 2, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and to investigate KAMUT® wheat compared to modern wheat based on measurement of biochemical, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory markers.
About KAMUT® Brand Khorasan Wheat
From 36 kernels and a 70 year old legend of discovery in an Egyptian tomb, today KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat, an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be hybridized or modified, always organically grown, prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste and firm texture, can be found throughout the world in products including breads, pasta, pizza, cereals, snacks, pastries, crackers, beer, green foods, and cereal drinks.
Media please contact Giselle Chollett: giselle@adinnyc.com, 917.386.7116.
###
(i) Pagliai G. et al. 2020. Effectiveness of a Khorasan Wheat-Based Replacement on Pain Symptoms and Quality of Life in Patients with Fibromyalgia. Pain Medicine. 21(10):2366-2372.
(ii)Baldi S. et al. 2022. Effect of ancient Khorasan wheat on gut microbiota, inflammation, and short-chain fatty acid production in patients with fibromyalgia. World Journal of Gastroenterology. 28(18): 1965–80.
Media Contact
Giselle Chollett, Kamut International, 1 917.386.7116, Giselle@adinnyc.com
SOURCE Kamut International