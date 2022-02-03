TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It seems that every few months a new biomarker gets discussed that has potential to be impactful for screening or diagnosing patients with Alzheimer's disease. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-based beta-amyloid tests are now available on the market that correlate with positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, but where do the rest of these biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease fit? Are pTau217, pTau181 and total Tau equally important and useful? Where do GFAP and NfL fit in this milieu?
This webinar will present a general survey of the current notable biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and where each may fit within the Alzheimer's diagnostic landscape. The featured speakers will discuss the positives and challenges in testing for these individual markers and how these tests might be used in clinical trials now and in the clinic in the future.
Join Katherine T. Landschulz, PhD, Sr. Director and Therapeutic Area Lead, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Labcorp Biomarker Solution Center; and John W. Winslow, PhD, Director of Research and Development, Labcorp, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Review of Current Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease.
