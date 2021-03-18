CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Safe Haven (ASH) President and Co-Founder Neli Vazquez Rowland is proud to announce the official launch of an inaugural anthology book called "Healing: Real Stories Told by Real People Who Have Overcome The Homeless and Opioid Epidemics". The launch will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 at ASH Foundation Headquarters, 2750 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago. It will also be Facebook Live on the A Safe Haven Foundation Facebook Page. The public can register for the virtual launch on this link. The moderator for the event will be Hollywood and Forbes Contributor Jeff Conway.
"Healing" features the powerful and detailed testimonials of 12 people who lived in the shadows of society, suffered and endured often decades of living in the depths of despair and homelessness caused from the devastating and debilitating effects of alcoholism, drug abuse, physical and emotional abuse. They also describe how they found hope to positively change their lives at ASH. For the first time ever, readers will get a dramatic behind the scenes look into the lives of the contributing authors and success stories: Sheresse Winford, Heather Brahos, Hope Larkin, Daniel Rubin, Wilbert Lee, Alejandro Cano, Belinda McKinley, Angalia Bianca, Karen Leato, Marshall Galbreath, Nikelcia Marcelin and Robert Hovey.
Since 1994, ASH, a Chicago-based organization and its network public-private partnerships and social enterprises has been dedicated to ending poverty and homelessness. Since its inception over 130,000 people have relied on ASH's unique, individualized and fully integrated approach for its services, opportunities and resources so that they can live sustainable and self-sufficient lives.
Some of them came to ASH willingly through word of mouth referrals others through government agencies like the criminal justice systems and drug court systems mandating them to ASH programs. Today, they are all inspiring living examples of what's possible as they are pursuing their dreams of recovery, family reunification, independence and living in mainstream society.
The nonprofit's vision and mission is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of professionals who are deeply committed to working together to help those in crisis while helping influence a paradigm shift in how our nation addresses poverty, homelessness, addiction and incarceration. ASH's leadership credits its like-minded public and private partners and their team for aligning their visions and missions to create a nationally recognized model to help break the cycle of homelessness.
Rowland believes that "while there are many approaches to helping the homeless, it's good to know that our model of investing in a customized, holistic, fully-developed and comprehensive system that is focused on healing the complex issues of our most vulnerable people is transforming the lives of thousands every year, including women, children, youth and military veterans. ASH's leadership team is committed to putting the people, who often have significant barriers to employment, on a path to their highest level of independence, by either employing them in our social enterprises and/or opening doors for them for jobs and permanent housing. The work that we do is rewarding and the payoff for all stakeholders is priceless!"
"Healing: Real Stories Told By People Who Have Overcome The Homeless and Opioid Epidemics" is available on Amazon after March 23.
About A Safe Haven:
A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501(c)3 not for profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic and scalable model. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods, and creates vibrant, viable communities. For information, visit http://www.asafehaven.org. # # #
