CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neli Vazquez Rowland, president and co-founder of A Safe Haven, (ASH), an internationally acclaimed top Chicago-based 501©3 nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness, was recently named as one of the Impactadores Industriales/Industry Impactors in Microsoft's Legacy Project: Hispanic and Latinx Edition. She was honored for her humanitarian contributions as a pioneering architect in her field.
According to Microsoft, Vazquez Rowland's story is featured in an interactive museum gallery that celebrates and spotlights the legacies, achievements and contributions of a curated collection of Hispanic and Latinx people whose cultural roots originate from Central and South America, Mexico, Spain and the Caribbean. The gallery is an enriching learning initiative for all ages, presents an opportunity for visitors to learn about each of the honoree's accomplishments and contributions toward a reimagined world where everyone's voice is heard, invisible barriers are demolished, and the impossible does not exist.
"The Legacy Project – Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Edition is just one example of not only the amazing contributions that Hispanic and Latinx individuals have made to shape American History, but a reminder that this rich history is still alive and well happening every single day," said Microsoft Senior Director, Education D & I Community Program and Events Shy Averett. "We are excited to highlight these 38 game changers in the hope that they will inspire and encourage all students that no matter what the obstacle you can be anything, we want them to walk away and ask their selves, what is my legacy going to be."
Vazquez Rowland is a first-generation American of Mexican heritage with humble beginnings but with big dreams to help others. She is one of seven children who grew up in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, and known as one of Chicago's largest Latino enclaves.
Since 1994, ASH has helped transform the lives of over 130,000 people including individuals, families with children, youth and military veterans. Today ASH is lauded as a national and scalable model serving and meeting the needs of 5,000 of Chicago's homeless and most vulnerable populations, annually. Vazquez Rowland is also a philanthropist, serial social entrepreneur, real estate developer and author of a newly released book called "Healing" which documents 12 ASH client success stories.
"I very much thank Microsoft for recognizing the work that I get to do with my husband, Brian and an amazing team on behalf of everyone we serve at A Safe Haven," said Vazquez Rowland. "For almost 27 years, A Safe Haven has been committed to building one of the most comprehensive models in the world that is designed to provide a seamless continuum of care, economic and affordable housing development services in a way that consistently fosters sustainable success. As a Latina, who grew up in an 'at risk' community, I understand the challenges people face in gaining access to the type of services people may need when they are confronted with a crisis situation whether sudden or chronic. While I am extremely honored for this recognition, my greatest hope is that the spotlight that Microsoft is shining on ASH, will help educate, and inspire leaders, students and anyone to consider joining and sharing in ASH's vision."
For more information about the Microsoft Legacy Project: Hispanic Latinx Heritage Edition, visit this link.
About Microsoft Legacy Project Museum:
The Legacy Project Virtual Museum is an interactive online gallery that was created to celebrate culture, diversity and inclusion, and honor incredible changemakers from the 20th and 21st centuries who are helping to make the world a better place for everyone. In this new Legacy Project "Hispanic & Latinx Edition" exhibit we are recognizing legacies, achievements, and the strength of Hispanic and Latinx communities.
About A Safe Haven:
A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not for profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic and scalable model. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods, and creates vibrant, viable communities. For information, visit http://www.asafehaven.org.
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE A Safe Haven