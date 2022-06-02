In this free webinar, learn how to implement advanced bioengineering approaches in a scalable format. Attendees will learn the value of 3D over 2D assays, and how to balance complexity with throughput. The featured speakers will discuss the implementation of 3D organoids at high-throughput as well as how to use these systems for toxicity screening and disease modeling.
TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3D cellular models and organs-on-chips are poised to add tremendous value to translational research. But these biologically complex systems typically require extensive expertise and lack the throughput necessary for therapeutic discovery. For example, 3D engineered muscle tissues have been demonstrated to be more predictive of human responses in the dish when compared with traditional 2D cell-based assays. This has driven intense interest in adopting these 3D muscle models in preclinical and translational research. However, their complex implementation has remained a roadblock for many labs.
In this webinar, Curi Bio will present its Mantarray platform, which represents an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable system for generating 3D muscle organoids at high-throughput with the ability to measure contractility (the innate ability of heart muscles to contract) in parallel. The platform features a novel method of casting 3D tissues that can be easily performed by nearly any cell biology researcher and can be readily adapted to a variety of cell lines and extracellular matrices. In addition, the platform's novel magnetic sensing modality permits contractility measurement of 24 tissues in parallel and in real time, while the cloud data analysis portal takes the guesswork out of analyzing and comparing results across experiments.
Additionally, guest speaker Dr. Chris Hinckley from Biogen, will present some of Biogen's recent data generated using the 3D modelling platform.
Join this webinar to gain an understanding of how these advanced 3D muscle models can be easily adapted to research and an appreciation of the platform's utility to therapeutic discovery.
Join Dr. Shawn Luttrell, Sr. Applications Scientist, Curi Bio; and Dr. Chris Hinckley, Scientist II, Biogen, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Scalable System to Engineer Human 3D Muscle Tissues for Drug Discovery.
