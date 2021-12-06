LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Writers In Treatment, an organization dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance abuse and mental illness by showcasing the talents and contributions of authors and artists, will honor a pair of inspiring media personalities at the 11th Annual Experience, Strength & Hope Awards Gratitude Dinner, December 15 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
This year's award recipients are sports super-agent Leigh Steinberg – the inspiration for Tom Cruise's character in the Oscar-winning film Jerry Maguire – and Courtney Friel, a popular news anchor with KTLA-TV in Los Angeles. Hosting the event is six-time Emmy nominee Ed Begley Jr.
The Experience Strength & Hope Awards recognizes the honest, courageous memoir writing of its recipients' journeys from addiction to recovery. Ms. Friel is the author of 2019's Tonight at 10: Kicking Booze & Breaking News, which chronicles the dual life of an alcoholic on-air journalist. Mr. Steinberg has been forthright about his struggles and subsequent recovery in his 2015 memoir, The Agent.
Headlined by comedian and radio personality Alonzo Bodden, the dinner includes a full lineup of entertainment, including a performance from comedian Stevie Mack.
Event tickets are $100, and are available via BrownPaperTickets.com. The evening includes a networking reception at 5:30pm, red carpet photo-op at 6:00pm, and dinner and show starting at 7:30pm. Proceeds are utilized to produce Writers In Treatment's annual, 13-year-old REEL Recovery Film Festival & Symposium, which showcases films featuring addiction, recovery and mental illness themes.
"We're grateful and humbled to honor these remarkable, high-profile individuals who've bared their souls in brave memoirs," said Leonard Buschel, Founder of Writers In Treatment. "This year, we're making up for a COVID-caused break with two celebrants, each of whom overcame adversity to become inspiring leaders in their fields and sterling examples of recovery's blessings."
Invited are previous recipients including Oscar winner Lou Gossett, Jr.; Astronaut Buzz Aldrin; Full House star Jodie Sweetin; Duran Duran's John Taylor; Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano; Mackenzie Phillips; Pat O'Brien; and Jane Velez-Mitchell. Past presenters include Robert Downey, Jr.; John Stamos, Danny Trejo; Daniel Baldwin; Dr. Gabor Maté.
Media Contact
Ahbra Schiff, Writers In Treatment, +1 8184646877, ahbra@reelrecoveryfilmfestival.org
Leonard Buschel, Writers In Treatment, 8187620461, Leonard@writersintreatment.org
SOURCE Writers In Treatment