TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Xtalks editorial team is marking the year's end of the Xtalks Life Science Podcast. The podcast is hosted by Ayesha Rashid and features fellow Xtalks editorial team members, Sarah Hand, Sydney Pearlmutter, Mira Nabulsi and Vera Kovacevic who come together weekly to discuss the latest news stories, trends and share insights from life science industry experts and leaders.
The Xtalks Life Science Podcast has kept audiences abreast on the latest happenings in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors this year by sharing the latest news, trends and important industry topics. This year was marked by the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred important innovations in vaccine and drug development. The year also saw the continued adoption of new clinical trial and healthcare models, and exciting new medical device innovations focused on personalized treatment and care.
In the new year, Ayesha, senior life science writer at Xtalks, will continue to share stories on a variety of topics and trends, with Sydney and Vera joining the discussion. While Sarah will be on maternity leave in the coming year and the team bid farewell to Mira who has left to pursue other endeavors, Vera has been welcomed as the newest member to the team. The Xtalks Life Science Podcast will also continue to feature guests and snippets from interviews with life science industry experts from diverse professional and personal backgrounds for their insights and expertise.
The podcast with Xtalks' editorial team will remain committed to its high journalistic standards with balanced and objective reporting as well as open discussions and opinion sharing without the sensationalism that science reporting can sometimes fall prey to.
In 2022, the team will continue to keep audiences informed on the latest on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, report on important pharma and medical device recalls, follow emerging trends and solutions in clinical trials and healthcare as well as discuss the latest in medical device innovations. The podcast team members will continue to explore important developments in the life sciences and offer insights in a fresh and engaging way.
Tune into the Xtalks Life Science Podcast every Wednesday for your latest pharma, biotech and medical device content. Don't miss out on the Xtalks Life Science Podcast in the New Year beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022!
The weekly podcast is available for streaming every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you stream podcasts. Subscribe to the Xtalks Life Science Podcast to never miss a new episode.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks