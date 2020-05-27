MANCHESTER, N.H., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 29 New Hampshire nonprofits have received more than $580,000 from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Harvard Pilgrim Foundation awarded the following grants in its initial round of funding starting in mid-March: New Hampshire Food Bank, $100,000; Granite United Way, $50,000; North Country Health Care Consortium, $25,000; St. Joseph's Community Services, $25,000; Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, $10,000; Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, $10,000; Home Healthcare Hospice + Community Services, $10,000; Rockingham Nutrition Meals on Wheels, $10,000; and Strafford Nutrition Meals on Wheels, $10,000.
Most other organizations across the state received a $10,000 grant for supporting community needs during the pandemic, such as food access and meal delivery, services for older adults and immigrant families, social and community services, and emergency response.
"We believe it is essential to support our communities and residents of New Hampshire who are in dire need of help right now," said William Brewster, M.D., vice president of New Hampshire regional market for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, parent of Harvard Pilgrim Foundation. "From the start of this pandemic, we have quickly responded to the immediate needs facing nonprofit partners and communities throughout New Hampshire, and we are committed to supporting them in the weeks and months ahead."
Harvard Pilgrim Foundation recently awarded a $139,400 grant to Families in Transition-New Horizons (FITNH) to sponsor and coordinate the Manchester COVID-19 Relief Meal Delivery Project. Great NH Restaurants' Catering is preparing more than 1,200 weekly meals for low-income older adults and others in need in Manchester, N.H. As part of this project, meals are delivered to New Horizons, The Family Place and Resource Center, Men's Transitional Living Program and Women's Transitional Living Program.
The following New Hampshire organizations have received funding:
American Red Cross of Northern New England (Concord)
Behavioral Health and Developmental Services of Strafford County (Dover)
Boys & Girls Club (Manchester)
Community Action Program of Belknap-Merrimack (Concord)
Families in Transition/NH (Manchester)
Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire (Hudson)
Gather (Portsmouth)
Grafton County Senior Citizens Council (Grafton County)
Granite State Independent Living (Concord)
Granite United Way (S. New Hampshire)
Greater Nashua Food Council (Nashua)
Home Healthcare Hospice + Community Services (Cheshire County)
Nashua Senior Activity Center (Nashua)
NeighborWorks Southern NH (Manchester)
New England Grassroots Environment Fund (Newmarket)
New Hampshire Food Bank (Statewide)
North Country Health Care Consortium (Coos County)
Organization for Refugee & Immigrant Success (Manchester)
Rockingham Nutrition Meals on Wheels (Rockingham County)
Saint Joseph Hospital (Nashua)
Saint Joseph's Community Services (Nashua)
Seacoast Area Mobile Market (Dover)
Strafford Nutrition Meals on Wheels (Strafford County)
Taproot (Lancaster)
The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (Manchester)
The Way Home (Manchester)
Tri-County CAP, Inc. (Berlin)
Waypoint (Manchester)
Willing Hands (Lebanon)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation committed more than $3.5 million in initial grants for COVID-19 relief efforts in Maine, Mass., New Hampshire, and Connecticut.
About The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation
Created in 1980, The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation supports Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's mission to improve the quality and value of health care for the people and communities we serve. The Harvard Pilgrim Foundation provides the tools, training and leadership to help build healthy communities throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. In 2019, the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation awarded nearly $2.9 million in grants to 990 nonprofit organizations in the region. Since its inception in 1980, the Foundation has awarded $155 million in funds and resources throughout the four states. For more information, please visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.