HARTFORD, Conn., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 34 Connecticut nonprofits have received nearly $577,000 from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Harvard Pilgrim Foundation awarded the following grants in its initial round of funding starting in mid-March: Greater Hartford COVID-19 Relief Fund, $100,000; Connecticut Food Bank, $50,000; Foodshare, $50,000; Town of Plymouth Community Food Pantry, $25,000; and Clifford Beers, $25,000.
Most other organizations across the state received a $10,000 grant for supporting community needs during the pandemic, such as food access and meal delivery, services for older adults and immigrant families, social and community services, and emergency response.
"Now more than ever it is so critical to support our communities and organizations who are providing services to those residents of Connecticut impacted by COVID-19," said Paul Bartosic, director of sales in Connecticut for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Foundation. "The impact of this pandemic is enormous and right from the start we have quickly responded to the immediate needs facing nonprofit partners and communities throughout the state. We salute everyone who is helping to feed and care for our community members, and we are committed to supporting them in the weeks and months ahead."
In late April, Harvard Pilgrim Foundation announced a $50,000 grant to the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport/FEED Center to sponsor and coordinate the Bridgeport COVID-19 Relief Meal Delivery Project. This grant is enabling FEED to distribute meals to 400 families each week with the use of its Mobile Marketplace.
The following Connecticut organizations have received funding:
AmpleHarvest.org (Statewide)
Center for Latino Progress (Hartford)
Charter Oak Health Center, Inc. (Hartford)
Columbus House, (New Haven)
Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington (Torrington)
Community Health Services (Hartford)
Connecticut Institute for Communities, Inc. (Danbury)
Cornell Scott-Hill Health Corporation (New Haven)
Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport/FEED Center (Bridgeport)
CT Food Bank (Southern CT)
End Hunger Connecticut (Hartford)
Fairgate Farm (Stamford)
Fair Haven Community Health Clinic (New Haven)
Foodshare (Northern CT)
Gifts of Love (Avon)
Greater Hartford COVID-19 Response Fund (Hartford)
Grow Windham (Windham)
Hands on Hartford (Hartford)
Hartford Food System (Hartford)
Hockanum Valley Community Council, Inc. (Vernon)
InterCommunity, Inc. (E. Hartford)
Keney Park Sustainability Project (Hartford)
McCall Foundation (Torrington)
Mercy Housing and Shelter (Hartford)
New Britain ROOTS (New Britain)
New Haven Farms & New Haven Land Trust (New Haven)
Optimus Health Care, Inc. (Bridgeport)
Salisbury Visiting Nurse Assn (Salisbury)
Town of Plymouth Community Food Pantry (Plymouth)
Trinity Academy (Hartford)
United Community and Family Services (Norwich)
VNA Valley Care (Simsbury)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation committed more than $3.5 million in initial grants for COVID-19 relief efforts in Maine, Mass., New Hampshire, and Connecticut.
About The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation
Created in 1980, The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation supports Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's mission to improve the quality and value of health care for the people and communities we serve. The Harvard Pilgrim Foundation provides the tools, training and leadership to help build healthy communities throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. In 2019, the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation awarded nearly $2.9 million in grants to 990 nonprofit organizations in the region. Since its inception in 1980, the Foundation has awarded $155 million in funds and resources throughout the four states. For more information, please visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.