FREDERICK, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A2LA is pleased to announce the accreditation of Analabs, Inc. to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for cannabis testing. Analabs, located in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, is the first cannabis testing laboratory to be accredited in the state.
"Analabs has been a leader in both wastewater and drinking water testing in West Virginia for many years," said Annissa Reiger, Laboratory Director of Analabs. "Receiving our ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation through A2LA, as well as being the first lab to receive a license from West Virginia, has been a great capstone to add to our achievements. We are so very proud of our team. Working with A2LA proved to be a thorough evaluation of our capabilities and the A2LA staff were both helpful and professional."
"Congratulations to Analabs, Inc. on becoming the first accredited cannabis testing laboratory in West Virginia", said Sarah Dorris, Accreditation Manager at A2LA. "The cannabis industry is continuously growing, and it is exciting to see laboratories be able to offer assurance and confidence in their testing results through accreditation. Compliments to Analabs, Inc. for leading the way. We look forward to a successful relationship continuing in the future."
Achieving ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation by A2LA is the pinnacle in third-party laboratory accreditation, as it confirms that laboratories have management, quality, and technical systems in place to ensure accurate and reliable analyses, as well as proper administrative processes to ensure that all aspects related to the sample, the analysis, and the reporting are standardized, measured, and monitored.
About A2LA
A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation body, offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, sampling organizations, inspection bodies, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, biobanking facilities, and product certifiers. Founded in 1978, A2LA is one of the largest and most recognized accreditation bodies in the world, and is committed to a culture of quality, integrity, community, accountability, and leadership.
About Analabs, Inc.
Analabs has been in business since 1987 and holds both drinking water and wastewater certifications in WV, NELAP in Virginia in addition to the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for cannabis and hemp testing. Not only can Analabs test cannabis and hemp products, but also the soil and water used in the growing process. Analabs takes pride in being a full-service laboratory!
