MILWAUKEE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global (JACI: Global), a new Gold Open Access journal from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), is now accepting manuscript submissions at the journal's submission portal at editorialmanager.com/jacig. The first issue of JACI: Global will publish in February 2022 during the AAAAI Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.
JACI: Global is currently seeking papers covering basic and bench science, translational studies in early or developmental stages of research, regional studies in allergy/immunology (A/I), research with an international focus on A/I, case series or case reports that demonstrate a novel, impactful insight, and papers covering new research in A/I.
As the Gold Open Access companion journal to AAAAI's two leading hybrid subscription journals, JACI and JACI: In Practice, JACI: Global will provide authors a high-quality outlet for authors whose funders require them to publish open access as a condition of their funding. It also provides researchers whose work is sound science, but does not meet the criteria of the other AAAAI journals the opportunity to publish in a journal that will reach a global audience, with no barrier to access for anyone with an internet connection.
"One of JACI: Global's hallmarks will be geographic diversity with an emphasis on global and regional research and practice," said David B. Peden, MD, MS, FAAAAI, Editor-in-Chief of JACI: Global. "We hope to provide a venue for international authors committed to A/I who provide important insights into regional A/I standards of care. We will also be a platform for reports on basic science and early stage clinical and population studies relevant to the specialty."
Dr. Peden will serve a 5-year term as the inaugural Editor-in-Chief of JACI: Global. In addition to being a past President of the AAAAI, he is the Harry S. Andrews Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine and Microbiology and Immunology at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, and a member of the UNC Children's Research Center. He also serves as Senior Associate Dean for Translational Research and Medical Director for the Center for Environmental Medicine, Asthma & Lung Biology at the UNC School of Medicine.
"JACI: Global joins the family of AAAAI journals, and I am proud that we have a place amongst two stellar publications, JACI and JACI: In Practice, that are critically important to our research and practice communities. While these two journals are focused primarily on clinical and human translational research, and thus must be very selective as to which papers are accepted for publication, I envision JACI: Global providing a forum for papers that are beyond the scope of JACI and JACI: In Practice. Ultimately, the goal is for JACI, JACI: In Practice, and JACI: Global to collaborate to ensure that there is a place for all research and studies conducted by A/I investigators," added Dr. Peden.
More information about JACI: Global, including frequently asked questions, details about open access, and instructions for authors who wish to submit a manuscript, are available at jaci-global.org.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI's Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.
