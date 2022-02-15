MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global (JACI: Global), the new Gold Open Access Journal from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), has officially launched and is now available at jaci-global.org.
"We are very excited to introduce JACI: Global to the allergy/immunology community, as well as the larger medical research community," said Editor-in-Chief David B. Peden, MD, MS, FAAAAI, who is at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. "JACI: Global provides a home for allergy and immunology research that is in early stages of development and may provide a good rationale for larger studies. There are a lot of good, early stage studies out there, that may be small sample size or just not ready for prime time and they didn't have a home. Now they do."
The new journal began accepting submissions in September 2021 and published several studies online ahead of the official launch of the first edition.
JACI: Global provides authors the opportunity to publish in a journal that will reach the global community, with no barrier to access for anyone with an internet connection. "Global really has two meanings," Dr. Peden said during a recent episode of Conversations from the World of Allergy, the AAAAI's podcast. "One is that we are reaching out to be more embracing to global authors. Global also means we are providing a more global expanse of the practice of science."
True to its name, JACI: Global has received submissions from countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America and South America.
JACI: Global joins the AAAAI's family of journals, JACI, the most cited journal in the field of allergy and clinical immunology, and JACI: In Practice, which places an emphasis on practical clinical research and the latest recommendations for diagnosis and treatment.
"I am proud that we have a place amongst two stellar publications, JACI and JACI: In Practice, that are critically important to our research and practice communities. While these two journals are focused primarily on clinical and human translational research, and thus must be very selective as to which papers are accepted for publication, JACI: Global will provide a forum for papers that are beyond the scope of JACI and JACI: In Practice. Ultimately, the goal is for JACI, JACI: In Practice, and JACI: Global to collaborate to ensure that there is a place for all research and studies conducted by A/I investigators," added Dr. Peden.
Lanny J. Rosenwasser, MD, FAAAAI, at the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado, and Mimi L. K. Tang, PhD, MBBS, FRAC, FRCPA, FAAAAI, at Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Parkville, Australia, have joined the JACI: Global team as associate editors.
More information about JACI: Global, including instructions for authors who wish to submit a manuscript, are available at jaci-global.org.
