WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy recognize individuals worldwide for exceptional research and service in the field of laboratory medicine, and strive to raise awareness that clinical laboratory testing is vital to quality patient care.
2020 AACC Award Winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Michael Laposata, MD, PhD
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Nader Rifai, PhD
Boston Children's Hospital
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
Roger Bertholf, PhD
Houston Methodist Hospital
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Martin Fleisher, PhD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Dina Greene, PhD
Washington Kaiser Permanente
2020 AACC Academy Award Winners
AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Ann Gronowski, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Donald Wiebe, PhD
University of Wisconsin - Madison
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Xander Van Wijk, PhD
University of Chicago
"Congratulations to this year's award winners, whose commitment to and groundbreaking work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to driving healthcare forward," said AACC President Dr. Carmen L. Wiley. "Their remarkable accomplishments in research, service, and education have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve complex medical problems and to ensure that patients receive effective care."
The 2020 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center on Sunday, December 13.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org
Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org