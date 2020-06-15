WASHINGTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Stephen R. Master, MD, PhD, FAACC, has been elected to serve on the AACC Board of Directors as president-elect starting in August 2020. Following this, he will serve successive terms as the association's president from August 2021-July 2022 and as past president from August 2022-July 2023. In addition, the AACC membership elected a new secretary and two new directors to the association's Board. They will take office in August 2020 along with the incoming president of AACC Academy, who will also serve on the Board.
"I am sincerely honored to be chosen as president-elect of AACC," said Dr. Master, "and I look forward to helping grow the core services we provide to our members. Beyond that, I plan to advocate for the lab's critical role in the development of data analytics, as I believe we now have a historic opportunity to use this emerging technology to improve the quality of information that labs provide clinicians, which in turn could significantly improve the treatment that patients receive. As always, the future of laboratory medicine depends on embracing new approaches, and I am excited to work with AACC leadership, staff, and members to move the laboratory toward a data-driven approach to patient care."
Dr. Master is chief of the division of laboratory medicine at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). He also serves as medical director of the Michael Palmieri Laboratory for Metabolic and Advanced Diagnostics at CHOP, and as associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. An active member of AACC since 2004, Dr. Master is currently completing a 3-year term as a member of the association's Board of Directors, is vice-chair of the organizing committee for the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, and is on the Board of Editors for AACC's journal Clinical Chemistry.
AACC SECRETARY
Paul Jannetto, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, will serve as AACC secretary from August 2020-July 2023.
Dr. Jannetto is an associate professor in the department of laboratory medicine and pathology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he also serves as a consultant and as co-director for the clinical mass spectrometry laboratory, clinical and forensic toxicology laboratory, and the metals laboratory. Since joining AACC in 2002, he has served on both the AACC and AACC Academy Boards of Directors, as both chair and secretary of the AACC Chicago Local Section, and as treasurer of AACC's Midwest Local Section.
AACC BOARD MEMBERS
Christopher McCudden, PhD, FAACC, and Christine Schmotzer, MD, will serve as members of AACC's Board of Directors from August 2020-July 2023. Gyorgy Abel, MD, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, will also serve on the Board from August 2020-July 2023 as president of AACC Academy, the association's home for distinguished laboratory experts who shape science in the field.
Dr. McCudden is a clinical biochemist at the Ottawa Hospital in Ontario, Canada, and is an associate professor and vice chair of the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Ottawa. He also serves as the deputy chief medical scientific officer and medical director of informatics and information technology for the Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association and as the laboratory director for the Glengarry Memorial Hospital and Deep River and District Hospital. An AACC member since 2005, he is currently treasurer for AACC's Informatics Division, associate editor for the AACC Clinical Chemistry Trainee Council's Pearls of Laboratory Medicine, and a member of the AACC Finance Committee.
Dr. Schmotzer is chief of the division of clinical pathology and medical director of laboratories and point-of-care testing at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and is co-director of the University Hospitals Diagnostic Institute. She also holds the position of associate professor of pathology at Case Western Reserve University. An AACC member since 2006, she is currently chair of the AACC Management Sciences and Patient Safety Division and is a member of the AACC Science and Practice Core Committee and AACC Northeast Ohio Local Section.
AACC NOMINATING COMMITTEE
AACC's membership has also elected Lorin Bachmann, PhD, DABCC; Allison Chambliss, PhD, DABCC, FAACC; and Nader Rifai, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, to serve from August 2020-July 2023 on the association's Nominating Committee. The AACC Nominating Committee carries out the important task of ensuring that the association's leadership comprises a diverse and highly talented group of individuals who represent the full breadth of AACC's membership.
Dr. Bachmann is an associate professor of pathology, co-director of clinical chemistry, and co-director of point-of-care testing at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
Dr. Chambliss is an assistant professor of clinical pathology at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles and is the section director of clinical chemistry and point-of-care testing at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.
Dr. Rifai is a professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School as well as the Louis Joseph Gay-Lussac Chair in laboratory medicine, and is director of clinical chemistry at Boston Children's Hospital.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org
Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org