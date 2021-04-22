WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC strives to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.
2021 AACC Award Winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Regina Barzilay, PhD
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Marilyn A. Huestis, PhD
Institute for Emerging Health Professions
Huestis & Smith Toxicology, LLC
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
Elizabeth L. Frank, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
University of Utah Health
ARUP Laboratories
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Salvador F. Sena, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
CTI-Clinical Trial Services, Inc.
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Maria Alice Willrich, PhD
Mayo Clinic
Carmen L. Wiley, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
Incyte Diagnostics
2021 AACC Academy Award Winners
AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Qing H. Meng, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Angela Ferguson, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Children's Mercy Hospital
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Christopher Farnsworth, PhD, DABCC, FAACC
Washington University in St. Louis
Barnes Jewish Hospital
"I commend this year's award recipients for the outstanding contributions they've made to clinical laboratory testing and healthcare," said AACC President Dr. David G. Grenache. "Their tremendous accomplishments have strengthened the ability of lab experts to provide crucial insights so that patients get the care they need—which is more important than ever as the coronavirus outbreak enters its second year, and lab experts continue to work heroically on the pandemic's frontlines."
The 2021 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center on Sunday, September 26.
