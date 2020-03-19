WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To facilitate rapid identification of COVID-19 cases, AACC has launched a directory of U.S. clinical laboratories that are, or will be, performing testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This directory is designed to help healthcare providers quickly find laboratories that can diagnose patients suspected to have COVID-19.
It is well known by now that a lack of testing for COVID-19 has been the Achilles heel of the U.S. response to this epidemic. Due to a perfect storm of obstacles ranging from cumbersome and unnecessary regulations to supply shortages, labs are still struggling to ramp up testing to the levels needed to contain the virus's spread and ensure that all patients get essential care. In the meantime, reports continue to abound of people struggling to get COVID-19 tests when they need them. Many healthcare providers have come forward with stories of trying to order a test for a patient, only to get bounced back and forth between the CDC and state health departments without ever getting an answer on where they can find tests for patients.
To help providers facing this dilemma, AACC—a medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine—has created the AACC COVID-19 Testing Directory. This directory currently contains the contact information for 40 labs located in 25 states across the country that are, or will soon be, performing and accepting orders for SARS-CoV-2 testing. Providers can easily search the directory by state to find the lab closest to them. Additionally, AACC hopes that the directory will accelerate the creation of more SARS-CoV-2 tests by enabling labs to find and share information with colleagues who already have functioning tests. AACC will continue to update the directory as more labs enroll.
"Clinical laboratories have been working around the clock to get COVID-19 tests up and running in the face of tremendous challenges," said AACC President Dr. Carmen L. Wiley. "AACC developed the COVID-19 Testing Directory to connect these labs with the many healthcare providers who are looking for coronavirus testing. Not only will this enable providers to determine the best course of action for their patients, but it will also speed the identification of new COVID-19 cases, which is crucial to controlling this epidemic."
