CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country gradually emerges from lockdown, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) has released a new resource to help people prepare for their next dentist appointment.
The checklist What to Expect: Going to the Dentist After Stay-at-Home Order is Lifted illustrates the safety measures and protocol to expect as dentist offices re-open for all types of visits and preventative procedures.
The resource is a collaboration with AAID dentists who own practices across the nation and have followed CDC infection control procedures for years. They are now implementing extra steps to protect patients and staff.
"As my practice begins to re-open for routine check-ups, the health and safety of patients and staff is of highest priority," explains Grace Chung, DDS, "It's important that we let patients know ahead of their appointment what precautions will be in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so they can rest assured we're doing everything possible to keep them safe. "
The downloadable resource covers what to expect before, during, and after an appointment. It serves as a reminder of what to bring and not to bring to your appointment and includes space to write down questions for your dentist.
Since the guide covers general new measures, you should still contact your own dentist to find out about their re-opening plans, if they haven't already contacted you.
Want to know how to prepare for your next dentist appointment? Download the checklist here.
Interested in learning how to keep your mouth healthy during COVID-19? Download the AAID's The Ultimate Guide to Dental Health During COVID-19 here.
About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):
Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 68 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest standards of competency in the profession. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@aaid.com or call 312-335-1550.