DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., a leading developer of critical raw materials and reagents for the development of diagnostic tests, globally announced today that its Sars-CoV-2 n-s1-S2 antigens, Lysis buffers and Viral transport media are part of assays that are being run in Europe and the U.S. on the screening front line for detection of COVID-19 with production estimates in the tens of millions of COVID-19 antibody tests per month.
From the start of this COVID-19 pandemic in January, Aalto Bio has supported over 50 global diagnostic companies and vaccine developers to build tests for COVID-19 with critical raw materials for the CV-19 virus detection which has enabled front-line testing using multiples of millions of diagnostic tests. In February 2020, Aalto Bio began offering its first neucleocapsid COVID-19 protein soon after the Wuhan strain of the virus came on stream. In April, this was followed by our new COVID-19 Lysis buffer reagent for pre-treating COVID-19 samples prior to testing and then in late April our Viral transport media to transport COVID-19 samples. The early availability of our COVID 19 proteins has helped diagnostic manufacturers and vaccine developers alike build high-quality assays with our critical raw materials to faster determine the clinical status of COVID-19.
"Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd. remains on hand to help our diagnostic manufacturing partners around the globe meet their COVID-19 diagnostic testing requirements, as we have done since the outset of this world health crisis by delivering first-in-class critical raw material products during this pandemic. We will continue to offer ourselves to help innovate diagnostic testing to faster diagnose this virus," stated Philip Noone CEO Aalto Bio.
About Aalto Bio Reagents
Founded in 1978, Aalto Bio Reagents is a leading developer and provider of raw materials to the in-vitro diagnostics industry and to research laboratories globally. We serve the largest multinational companies in our industry with a broad range of purified human proteins; monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies; fungal, parasitic, bacterial and viral antigens; and disease state plasma for in-vitro diagnostic application. Since the company's inception, we have built strong working relationships with our clients who trust us to provide them with the highest quality raw materials to meet the exacting standards of their own product development requirements. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is rapidly expanding both its product portfolio and customer base. For further information, please visit http://www.aaltobioreagents.com
Contact: Aalto Bio Tel: +353-1-4900685 Email: rosemarymcgarry@aaltobioreagents.com
Related Images