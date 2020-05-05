DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., Ireland's only developer of critical raw materials and reagents for diagnostic tests, today announced the availability of the first rna Lysis buffer reagent for the pre-treatment of COVID-19 samples prior to testing.
Aalto Bio was contacted by the HSE in March 2020 to see if the company could repurpose their manufacturing and development capabilities to develop a COVID-19 Lysis buffer reagent to handle COVID samples pre-testing. The company concepted the product during March 2020 and had it tested at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD. The first batch was developed and delivered to the HSE in April 2020. The turnaround time of four weeks, to meet pressured market deadlines, was a first for the company.
The rna Lysis buffer reagent was developed due to the unavailability of a similar reagent from other manufacturers in Europe. The volume of pcr tests being carried out for COVID-19 in Ireland, and indeed across the world at present, is such that manufacturers simply cannot produce the volume of reagents required.
"Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd. was happy to step up and help the HSE to develop a reagent from scratch to alleviate some of the pressure around the COVID-19 testing. We will continue to offer assistance to address any bottlenecks that may exist in the CV-19 diagnostic testing supply chain. As Ireland aims to future-proof the development and supply of reagents, we expect that demand requirements will be anticipated earlier and, therefore, supply should be more efficiently addressed. As a wholly owned Irish diagnostics company, we are proud to be able to contribute towards the testing regime of COVID-19," stated Philip Noone, CEO Aalto Bio Reagents.
About Aalto Bio Reagents Founded in 1978, Aalto Bio Reagents is a leading developer and provider of raw materials to the in-vitro diagnostics industry and to research laboratories globally. We serve the largest multinational companies in our industry with a broad range of purified human proteins; monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies; fungal, parasitic, bacterial and viral antigens; and disease state plasma for in-vitro diagnostic application.
Since the company's inception, we have built strong working relationships with our clients who trust us to provide them with the highest quality raw materials to meet the exacting standards of their own product development requirements. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is rapidly expanding both its product portfolio and customer base. For further information, please visit http://www.aaltobioreagents.com
