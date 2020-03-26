PARK RIDGE, Ill., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to meet the needs of our nation's veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurse anesthetists across the country are responding to the call of duty by providing life-sustaining care.
"As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs can play an important role in critical care management for patients impacted by the COVID-19 disease," said AANA CEO Randall D. Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA. "The partnership between the AANA and the VA is an opportunity to prioritize healthcare for veterans."
Through the VA Travel Nurse Corps program, the AANA and its contacts at the VA have created an opportunity for CRNAs at 157 facilities across the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in support of COVID-19 operations. Hiring will begin immediately; VA has immediate needs in New York City and New Orleans.
CRNAs can provide invaluable support to VA facilities using their expertise in rapid systems assessment, airway management, ventilatory support, vascular volume resuscitation, emergency preparedness, and resource management.VA They are prepared to practice autonomously and are qualified to make independent judgments based on their education, licensure, and certification.
CRNAs will be assigned to interested facilities throughout VHA and may be temporarily appointed (not-to-exceed 120 days) on an intermittent, part-time, or full-time schedule in support of the VA facilities across the nation, according to the VA.
For more information, visit USAJobs.gov.