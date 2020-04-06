WASHINGTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support those who care for an older or aging loved one, AARP is offering aarp.org/coronavirus as a resource for family caregivers looking for additional support during the COVID-19 crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and individuals are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the Coronavirus, meaning additional responsibility will be placed on caregivers during this unique time.
With more than 40 million family caregivers already helping loved ones with care in the U.S., AARP expects the virus to increase the number of family caregivers who are providing short-term or long-term care to an older or aging loved one.
AARP's Coronavirus website serves as a comprehensive resource for caregivers who wish to access important information, articles, and tips for caregiving during the Coronavirus pandemic at aarp.org/coronavirus. The website is updated daily with news and information geared to older adults and those who care for them.
"Caregiving is challenging in the best of times – even more so as we grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic. Through our website and toolkits, the goal of our Coronavirus caregiving efforts is to continue to arm family caregivers with the tools and support they need in order to support their loved ones," said Robert Stephen, Vice President of Caregiving and Health at AARP. "We want to recognize the tremendous sacrifices that caregivers make every day to care for their loved ones."
AARP's recent Coronavirus-focused resources are supported by their more general Caregiver Assistance campaign. In February, AARP and the Ad Council released new campaign creative that supports caregivers who care for an aging or older loved one. Since its initial launch in 2011, the Caregiver Assistance campaign has empowered caregivers to care for both themselves and their loved ones. The 2020 iteration of the campaign creative was produced by goodstory films and Wordsworth + Booth.
"Caregiving can be highly stressful work in 'normal' times, but it can be especially challenging during stressful times like the COVID-19 crisis. Times like this put caregivers at risk for depression and anxiety, as well as cause financial problems," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer of the Ad Council. "We're humbled to continue this campaign to help the millions of caregivers who are often juggling many responsibilities while caring for their loved ones during this challenging but important time."
The latest evolution of the Caregiver Assistance campaign aims to remind caregivers that even though caregiving can be overwhelming, they've got this. The PSAs direct viewers to AARP's Family Caregiving site at aarp.org/caregiving, where caregivers can access free Care Guides, self-care tips, planning resources, legal and financial guidance and more.
For more information about caregiving resources, please visit aarp.org/coronavirus or aarp.org/caregiving or call 1-877-333-5885.
