ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Zogg's Amazing CBD, one of America's fastest growing topical CBD brands, announced today the signing of an agreement that creates a partnership with AATAC (Asian American Trade Association's Council). AATAC's network comprises one of the nation's largest associations of convenience stores, gas stations, and general retail outlets representing over 80,000 locations. An important service AATAC provides to its retail community is the identification and vetting of hot new products and subsequent distribution support to get these products into their member's stores. For years, AATAC has been instrumental in launching dozens of new products into the convenience and general retail channels, several of which are now considered to be some of the most successful checkout lane products of the past decade.
"Dr. Zogg's Amazing CBD has a terrific product line for the convenience store environment. Their brand really catches the shopper's eye and makes it easy for them to try a high-quality topical CBD," said Michael Hennessey, Associate Director of AATAC. "We're excited to be working with them to place their products into our network stores."
According to the Brightfield Group, the US market for CBD products is growing at a blistering pace and is expected to reach $16.8 billion in annual sales by 2025. Although COVID-19 has negatively impacted many US retail sectors, industry reports indicate that foot traffic in convenience stores is equal to or higher than pre-COVID levels.
"This partnership with AATAC is exciting not only because they have unprecedented distribution reach into the largest segment of brick-and-mortar retail locations in America, but because they appreciate what we're doing with Dr. Zogg's," said Mitch Pelavin, co-founder of Dr. Zogg's Amazing CBD. "We're focused on bringing a better CBD buying experience to the American consumer with superior products that take the worry and confusion out of buying CBD."
ABOUT DR. ZOGGS AMAZING CBD®
Dr. Zogg's Amazing CBD is a game-changing line of products created by veterans of the pain relief industry. Dr. Zogg's is different from other CBD products on the market because it's made from a clinically proven, award-winning formula that contains a revolutionary new form of CBD that's 10 times smaller than ordinary CBD. The formula now also contains CBDa, an exciting new cannabinoid which studies have shown further reduces pain and inflammation. Dr. Zogg's topical products penetrate the skin deeper to deliver unprecedented levels of bioactive CBD and effectiveness. Dr. Zogg's Amazing CBD can be found in outlets across the US, including pharmacies, healthcare professionals, convenience stores, and general merchandisers.
For additional information about Dr. Zogg's please visit: https://www.drzoggs.com
ABOUT AATAC
The AATAC (Asian American Trade Association's Council) is one of the largest trade associations for independent general retail, convenience and gas stations in the country. They have over 50,000 primary and affiliate members that own over 80,000 retail store locations, which represents nearly 60% of the market. The Asian American Trade Association's Council (AATAC) is composed of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country with each group having as few as 100 or as many as 1,000 or more retail locations. The aggregate reach of AATAC is 80,000+ retail locations in the corner store, convenience store, and gas station (C-Store) industry. AATAC's primary and affiliate members operate many franchises of the most popular branded C-Store retailers such as 7-11, Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. AATAC was reshaped in 2012 to cohesively aggregate the purchasing power, bargaining ability, and regulatory feedback that are required to excel in the retailing industry across multiple sectors throughout North America. AATAC also is backed by the power of an implementation company and a marketing division that not only increases the reach and placement of products and services, but also can launch and build entire brands within the industry. AATAC conducts seminars, mixer events, private tradeshows, and face-to-face program implementations, providing its corporate partners with direct access to retail location owners and management, leading to a competitive advantage within the marketplace. The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined. The sheer number of potential daily customers represented by the C-store industry is a very attractive motivator for small emerging vendors to large established suppliers as they continue to develop products and services designed to capture this buying power.
