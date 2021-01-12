- Abbott will complete the U.S. government order for 150 million BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests this week and will supply 30 million additional tests through March via a new government order - Company is in final stages of completing its self-funded capacity expansion across U.S. manufacturing sites - Abbott has the most advanced and comprehensive COVID-19 rapid test portfolio available today, including ID NOW, BinaxNOW, the BinaxNOW at-home test and the NAVICA app - Workplaces, universities, schools and other qualified organizations that need frequent and affordable testing can now directly procure BinaxNOW tests from Abbott