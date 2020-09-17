- Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, with CE Mark, is built upon the company's world-leading continuous glucose monitoring technology - Abbott is collaborating with sports performance technology company Supersapiens to advance this first-of-its-kind product - As part of an observational trial, two cycling teams leading into the world's largest annual sporting event, the Tour de France, trained with Abbott's Libre Sense biosensor to track the correlation between glucose levels and their athletic performance