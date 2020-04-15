- This adds to Abbott's previously announced COVID-19 molecular tests: the m2000(TM) lab-based test and ID NOW(TM) rapid point-of-care test - New antibody test will run on Abbott's ARCHITECT® i1000SR and i2000SR laboratory instruments and will expand to its new Alinity(TM) i system - Abbott begins shipping tomorrow and intends to distribute 4 million tests in April, ramping to 20 million in the U.S. per month in June and beyond