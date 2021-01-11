- The test to help evaluate mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), commonly known as concussion, produces a result within 15 minutes after a plasma sample is inserted and will run on Abbott's i-STAT(TM) Alinity(TM) handheld device - Having a blood test available could help eliminate wait time in the emergency room and could reduce the number of unnecessary CT scans by up to 40% - The test simultaneously measures biomarkers UCH-L1 and GFAP, proteins found in the blood after a concussion or head trauma - Building on this initial clearance, Abbott is also working on a test that would use whole blood on i-STAT at the point of care, and developing a test for its Alinity(TM) i and ARCHITECT® core laboratory instruments under FDA breakthrough designation