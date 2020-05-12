- Alinity m is Abbott's new molecular lab system, which was approved by the U.S. FDA in March - The Alinity m system is highly advanced and greatly improves speed and efficiency, running up to 1,080 tests in 24 hours - Abbott is launching Alinity m to U.S. customers and will be making the SARS-CoV-2 test available for use under an Emergency Use Authorization - This is Abbott's fifth COVID-19 test to receive FDA EUA, helping to provide hospitals and labs across the U.S. with broad, reliable molecular and antibody testing during this pandemic