- Data show ID NOW performance of 95.0% sensitivity and 97.9% specificity within seven days of symptom onset - ID NOW is the most studied COVID-19 test available; interim post-authorization study evaluated 1,003 people - To date, Abbott has shipped more than 12 million ID NOW tests to all 50 states and provided more than 30 million rapid and lab-based COVID-19 tests in the U.S. since March