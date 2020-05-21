- Urgent care clinic study shows ID NOW test performance of >=94.7% positive agreement (sensitivity) and >=98.6% negative agreement (specificity) compared to lab-based PCR reference tests - The Everett Clinic study shows 91.3% positive agreement and 100% negative agreement - Ongoing study of hospitalized and nursing home patients tested with late symptom onset shows >=83.3% positive agreement and >=96.5% negative agreement - Abbott's studies suggest ID NOW performs best in patients tested earlier post symptom onset - ID NOW delivers results in minutes rather than days and is helping reduce the spread of infection by detecting more positive patients faster than would otherwise be the case