- FreeStyle Libre 2 is the only integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system available that continuously transmits glucose data every minute with customizable, optional real-time alarms to alert users when their glucose is high or low without scanning - Now for children (ages 4 and older) and adults with diabetes, this latest technology is the first and only iCGM that sustains performance for up to 14 days, providing trends, insights and actionable data - FreeStyle Libre 2 system includes a self-applied sensor (the size of two-stacked quarters) that is easiest glucose sensor to apply[1] and worn on the back of the upper arm, eliminating the need for painful fingersticks to test glucose levels[2] - FreeStyle Libre portfolio has been extensively studied with the most real-world users, delivering proven health outcomes[3] - FreeStyle Libre 2 system offers enhanced features at the same affordable price as FreeStyle Libre 14 day system, which is a third of the cost of other CGMs[4]