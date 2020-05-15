- AbbVie to present more than 30 abstracts from studies of its on-market and investigational medicines from its oncology portfolio and pipeline across six tumor types at the EHA Annual Congress - Presentations of data from the CLL14 trial evaluating venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab in patients with previously-untreated CLL (abstract #S155) - Extended follow-up from subgroup-analyses of MURANO trial of venetoclax in combination with rituximab in relapsed/refractory CLL (abstract #EP694) - New data from several investigational studies of venetoclax combinations in patients with AML