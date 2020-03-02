NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
AbbVie Inc.
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
28 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
N/A
Total
N/A
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback
2,452,782
$83.654
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g. American,
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
2 March 2020
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
AbbVie Inc.
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
21 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
523,561 Common Shares (0.0004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
1,161,286 options (0.0008%)
Total
1,684,847 (0.0011%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Issue of common shares pursuant to AbbVie equity award plans
200,262 common shares
$0
Gift of common shares
3,675 common shares
$0
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
2 March 2020
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
Director of AbbVie Inc.
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
28 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
434,843 Common Shares (0.0004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
1,161,286 options (0.0008%)
Total
1,596,128 (0.0011%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Withholding of common shares to satisfy tax obligations
88,719 common shares
$0
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g. American,
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
2 March 2020
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
Director of AbbVie Inc.