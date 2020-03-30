NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following form today.
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
25 March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
377,893 Common Shares (0.00025%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
1,161,286 options (0.0008%)
Total
1,539,178 (0.00104%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Withholding of common shares to satisfy tax obligations
56,950 common shares
$0
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
27 March 2020
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
Director of AbbVie Inc.